Welcome, happy people, to the latest update for Island Paradise!
A small update I prepared for you,
Olivia House has been given a new color and four more tourist table spaces.
The island's development will continue in the coming days, offering a complete tourist experience.
A new construction workshop is available in Frank Workbench Trader
33 New construction components made of finished wood
Components for foundations, walls, doors, and roofs.
We are constantly working on improvements and taking every feedback from you into consideration.
Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,
And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!
Thanks to everyone!
Stay happy!
v0.9.4 has been released!
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2392401
Changed files in this update