Fixes & Updates



Fixes graphical artifacts when sorting bugs in the party selection scene.

Fixes particles not properly playing in the party selection scene.

Fixes unit info showing during tutorial in the party selection scene.

Ensures tutorial focuses on the unit in question in the party selection scene.

Fixes Elite battle rewards being less than normal battle rewards.

Fixes Lacewing ability shifting the unit into the wrong position.

Fixes a bug where the save file could potentially lose reference to the party units causing it to break on reload.