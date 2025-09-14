 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19977596 Edited 14 September 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes & Updates

  • Fixes graphical artifacts when sorting bugs in the party selection scene.

  • Fixes particles not properly playing in the party selection scene.

  • Fixes unit info showing during tutorial in the party selection scene.

  • Ensures tutorial focuses on the unit in question in the party selection scene.

  • Fixes Elite battle rewards being less than normal battle rewards.

  • Fixes Lacewing ability shifting the unit into the wrong position.

  • Fixes a bug where the save file could potentially lose reference to the party units causing it to break on reload.

  • Hidden stamp descriptions are now revealed when unlocked.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3438641
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3438642
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link