14 September 2025 Build 19977591
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Sips and Sonnets!


This hotfix contains the following:
- Add a missing audio line.
- Fix a minor typo on one of the frames on the wall.


Please let us know if you encounter any technical issues. We will do our best to fix them as quickly as possible.


Much Love,
Blue Tango Street

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3176191
macOS Depot 3176192
Open link