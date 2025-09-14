Features:
Added Bridges
All Nations can place Bridges to span small rivers
Gameplay:
Mines only have one level of Ores unlocked for the Lvl 1 Mine
Upgrading Mines allows higher level Ores to be prospected once they are unlocked
Updated the collision between units in formations so they do not pass through each other as often
Improved the damage-taken animation feedback so the animations play more frequently
Slightly increased the base audio volume
Added more sounds during battles
More audio tweaks
Slightly increased the Depth-Of-Field effect
UI:
Display the number of early-build-resources, food, and prospected ores on the UI
Add a thank you message
Bug-fixes:
Fixed moving the mouse Left/Up behaving differently from Right/Down (thanks Clay)
Fixed a crash caused by changing the Nation for a level in some cases
Improved the performance when paused
Fixed some cases where buildings failed to upgrade because of terrain
Changed files in this update