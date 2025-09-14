 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19977548 Edited 14 September 2025 – 21:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added Bridges

    • All Nations can place Bridges to span small rivers

Gameplay:

  • Mines only have one level of Ores unlocked for the Lvl 1 Mine

    • Upgrading Mines allows higher level Ores to be prospected once they are unlocked

  • Updated the collision between units in formations so they do not pass through each other as often

  • Improved the damage-taken animation feedback so the animations play more frequently

  • Slightly increased the base audio volume

  • Added more sounds during battles

  • More audio tweaks

  • Slightly increased the Depth-Of-Field effect

UI:

  • Display the number of early-build-resources, food, and prospected ores on the UI

  • Add a thank you message

Bug-fixes:

  • Fixed moving the mouse Left/Up behaving differently from Right/Down (thanks Clay)

  • Fixed a crash caused by changing the Nation for a level in some cases

  • Improved the performance when paused

  • Fixed some cases where buildings failed to upgrade because of terrain

