14 September 2025 Build 19977547 Edited 14 September 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bad news guys... No more freebies!

Previously, hitting any part of the chains at any speed would basically drop the disc right in the basket. This is no longer the case... Colliding with the chains will now take into account the disc velocity vector, the vector between the disc position and the basket, and figure out the angle between the two. A greater angle will mean less damping. In other words, the less accurate the putt, the less impact the chains will have.

I think it's a pretty solid improvement, but feel free to voice your disc content over in over in the disc golf disc cord

