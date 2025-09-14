We've just pushed a new Beta to the mp_ppt beta branch. This is a work-in-progress build - if you face any issues, report it on the Discussions page and we will investigate.
Season 9, Patch IV (v2.9.4-PPT03)
Notice: changes with the "DEV" prefix are exclusive to this work-in-progress build, and do not affect the final release of the update.
🔧 General Updates
Removed reduntant entities from the FGD file for map-makers.
Fixed an issue in City where ambient sound files were unable to be found.
🌐 User Interface
Replaced broken Test Microphone button to a link that opens the Steam Voice settings window.
Added a Discord Server button to the Main Menu. Click to join!
[DEV] Added some missing options to the Custom Game Composer.
⚠️ Known Issues
#144 In CTF & Domination, the flags appear twice on the map.
This is a visual bug only, the functionality of the flags is not affected.
#145 Weapon viewmodels do not appear in FPV when Spectating a player.
#164 The cursor sometimes does not appear in the Team Selection, MOTD, and Command Menu screens.
As a workaround, you can use the number keys and spacebar to navigate these basic menus.
We plan to address these issues in a future update.
Changed depots in mp_ppt branch