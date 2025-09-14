 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19977503 Edited 14 September 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

We've just pushed a new Beta to the mp_ppt beta branch. This is a work-in-progress build - if you face any issues, report it on the Discussions page and we will investigate.

Season 9, Patch IV (v2.9.4-PPT03)

Notice: changes with the "DEV" prefix are exclusive to this work-in-progress build, and do not affect the final release of the update.

🔧 General Updates

  • Removed reduntant entities from the FGD file for map-makers.

  • Fixed an issue in City where ambient sound files were unable to be found.

🌐 User Interface

  • Replaced broken Test Microphone button to a link that opens the Steam Voice settings window.

  • Added a Discord Server button to the Main Menu. Click to join!

  • [DEV] Added some missing options to the Custom Game Composer.

⚠️ Known Issues

  • #144 In CTF & Domination, the flags appear twice on the map.

    • This is a visual bug only, the functionality of the flags is not affected.

  • #145 Weapon viewmodels do not appear in FPV when Spectating a player.

  • #164 The cursor sometimes does not appear in the Team Selection, MOTD, and Command Menu screens.

    • As a workaround, you can use the number keys and spacebar to navigate these basic menus.

We plan to address these issues in a future update.

Changed depots in mp_ppt branch

Depot 3416642
Depot 3416643
Linux Depot 3416645
