Rendering

changes engine render mode to prevent a bug where the screen was black other than the mouse cursor.

In v1.4.1 we made a change to the engine render mode to better support older devices, but this introduced a new rendering issue where the screen would be displayed black other than the mouse cursor. So we're changing back to the same renderer that v1.4 used, and anyone that has the "white screen" bug that was in v1.4 can now swap render modes by putting "--rendering-driver opengl3" (without the "") into the launch arguments for the game in Steam.

Damage sound effects

these have been simplified and made to be much more natural, especially the sound effect that played on dealing 21 or more damage.

ID Card Customisation

the fingers are now shown in greyscale when choosing to have no right hand accessory in the ID Card Customisation menu, to make it clearer that the fingers will not show during a run if you choose this option.

Bug fixes