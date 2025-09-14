 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19977348 Edited 14 September 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved save/load protection to reduce or fix failed loading attempts

  • Major improvement to base loading system to prevent lost base issues

  • Rebalanced slide and fall damage thresholds

  • Increased speed at which AI stand up from campfires when alerted, allowing them to enter combat faster

  • Slightly rebalanced the maximum slope angle players can walk up

  • Rebalanced weapon jam probability based on weapon condition

  • Fixed position of marksman laser on the hunting rifle

  • Fixed texture issue on the hunting rifle scope

  • Fixed Dragunov scope being inverted

  • Fixed mouse invert settings not always applying correctly

  • Fixed sensitivity options not always applying correctly

  • Fixed mouse smoothing settings not always applying correctly

  • Fixed several settings sometimes resetting

  • Fixed several UI elements blocking datapad interaction

  • Fixed build menu tabs not always being clickable

  • Fixed datapad map occasionally getting stuck

  • Fixed issue causing partial soft lock if aiming while attempting to pick up an item

  • Fixed issue causing items not to be added to inventory correctly if interaction animation was interrupted at the wrong time

  • Fixed terrain issues around Sub-0 bar

  • Fixed bolt-action and revolver reloads not counting ammo correctly

  • Fixed player bleeding debuffs not escalating to worse states when taking persistent damage

  • Fixed issue causing some items to not be droppable on occasion

