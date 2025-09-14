Slightly rebalanced the maximum slope angle players can walk up

Increased speed at which AI stand up from campfires when alerted, allowing them to enter combat faster

Major improvement to base loading system to prevent lost base issues

Improved save/load protection to reduce or fix failed loading attempts

Fixed position of marksman laser on the hunting rifle

Fixed texture issue on the hunting rifle scope

Fixed Dragunov scope being inverted

Fixed mouse invert settings not always applying correctly

Fixed sensitivity options not always applying correctly

Fixed mouse smoothing settings not always applying correctly

Fixed several settings sometimes resetting

Fixed several UI elements blocking datapad interaction

Fixed build menu tabs not always being clickable

Fixed datapad map occasionally getting stuck

Fixed issue causing partial soft lock if aiming while attempting to pick up an item

Fixed issue causing items not to be added to inventory correctly if interaction animation was interrupted at the wrong time

Fixed terrain issues around Sub-0 bar

Fixed bolt-action and revolver reloads not counting ammo correctly

Fixed player bleeding debuffs not escalating to worse states when taking persistent damage