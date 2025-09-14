Improved save/load protection to reduce or fix failed loading attempts
Major improvement to base loading system to prevent lost base issues
Rebalanced slide and fall damage thresholds
Increased speed at which AI stand up from campfires when alerted, allowing them to enter combat faster
Slightly rebalanced the maximum slope angle players can walk up
Rebalanced weapon jam probability based on weapon condition
Fixed position of marksman laser on the hunting rifle
Fixed texture issue on the hunting rifle scope
Fixed Dragunov scope being inverted
Fixed mouse invert settings not always applying correctly
Fixed sensitivity options not always applying correctly
Fixed mouse smoothing settings not always applying correctly
Fixed several settings sometimes resetting
Fixed several UI elements blocking datapad interaction
Fixed build menu tabs not always being clickable
Fixed datapad map occasionally getting stuck
Fixed issue causing partial soft lock if aiming while attempting to pick up an item
Fixed issue causing items not to be added to inventory correctly if interaction animation was interrupted at the wrong time
Fixed terrain issues around Sub-0 bar
Fixed bolt-action and revolver reloads not counting ammo correctly
Fixed player bleeding debuffs not escalating to worse states when taking persistent damage
Fixed issue causing some items to not be droppable on occasion
Changed files in this update