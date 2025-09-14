Patch Notes:

- Added extra new game intro scene

- Fixed a collision issue

- "Dominance" Titan ground tail strike attack now shows an anticipation marker

- When Titans are in an invulnerable state, the state text is displayed near their health bar

- Added Hollow dungeon map icons related to the Titan

- Added telegraphing for damage application in the Hollow dungeon Titan fight

- Additional Beginner's Guide info has been added