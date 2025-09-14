 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19977347 Edited 14 September 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes:
- Added extra new game intro scene
- Fixed a collision issue
- "Dominance" Titan ground tail strike attack now shows an anticipation marker
- When Titans are in an invulnerable state, the state text is displayed near their health bar
- Added Hollow dungeon map icons related to the Titan
- Added telegraphing for damage application in the Hollow dungeon Titan fight
- Additional Beginner's Guide info has been added

Changed files in this update

Depot 2681571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link