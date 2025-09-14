 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19977273
Update notes via Steam Community

Content Updates

New Clarity Features

  • Active Traits UI
  • Permanent & Round Stats UI


New Custom Crosshairs

  • Both characters now have their own custom cursors when you select them.


Balance Changes

Pat:

  • Role: Tank => Bruiser
  • Ability now does AD damage

Simon

  • Role: Tank => Bruiser
  • Ability now does AP damage

Jane

  • Final Hit AP Percent: 300%/600%/900% => 300%400%/500%
  • Dev Note: ever since adding the new trait system Jane has been doing a little too good, she had way too high of an AP ratio one comparable to Larry who has 170 mana cost. It was not very balanced

Joey

  • Battery Percent: 0.25 => 30
  • Dev Note: ever since increasing by 2 magnitudes for armor about a month ago, I forgot to update joey up to the new standard.

Blue

  • HP Gain: 5/10/30 => 1/3/8
  • Units can now gain the bonus from multiple blue units

Brown

  • Rework: If a brown unit has no adjacent enemies, cleanse themselves of status effects => If a brown unit has no adjacent enemies, any time it applies a status effect, create an explosion at that location.

Porcelean

  • Haste Interval: 30% HP => 50% HP

Support

  • Ally Mana Gain: 10/20/40 => 20/40/60


Bugfixes

  • Artifact ‘Hollowfang’ is now unlockable
  • Dev Note: it is the artifact you need to deal 1000 damage in a single attack, it was not correctly collecting damage but is now.


Hello! I’ve finished playtest update 1.3 - Clarity

In this update I’ve focused on making systems clearer, and more readable. One piece of feedback I had received was that a lot of systems were hidden and should have visual feedback rather than have people look too hard to figure things out.

The first part of feedback I got this on was the stat system, players were not getting any visual feedback when a unit gained stats besides the unit details bar which they would have to actively watch.

To combat that I’ve allowed the option to see when stats are gained through UI, this helps the player know how all the systems are interacting with the player.

The second part of the feedback I had gotten was specifically that it wasn't clear when traits were active and would apply to units at the start of the round. Obgob traits have a focus on positioning for a lot of them, some where a single wrong placement disables the whole trait for that battle, so clarity on this front is super important.

I decided the best way to show this was with UI on the side of the unit. If a trait is active on that unit the trait will show up there. This makes placement requirements much easier to understand.

Both of these settings do take up a good chunk of the screen and can be cluttered however they’re toggleable so you can choose if you want to keep them on or not.

Some other fun things I worked on were custom cursors for each character as well as balance changes to the units and traits to create for more fun gameplay which you will see below!


Changed files in this update

