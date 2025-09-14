- The “Hot Potato” achievement now unlocks correctly.

- Fixed a bug where the “Wrong Time” achievement wouldn’t unlock if combat music was disabled in the settings.

- Skinning can now be performed during combat.

- Fixed a bug where the AKM from the stash in the Underground Facility could become invisible.

- Fixed a bug where the Saiga magazine could disappear after being removed.

- Fixed several bugs with random generation of the new location: blocked spawn points, hollow buildings with only the first floor, and flickering walls in some apartments.

- Slightly increased the maximum possible size of the Dead City generated area.

- Several other minor improvements and fixes.