- The “Hot Potato” achievement now unlocks correctly.
- Fixed a bug where the “Wrong Time” achievement wouldn’t unlock if combat music was disabled in the settings.
- Skinning can now be performed during combat.
- Fixed a bug where the AKM from the stash in the Underground Facility could become invisible.
- Fixed a bug where the Saiga magazine could disappear after being removed.
- Fixed several bugs with random generation of the new location: blocked spawn points, hollow buildings with only the first floor, and flickering walls in some apartments.
- Slightly increased the maximum possible size of the Dead City generated area.
- Several other minor improvements and fixes.
0.7.0.3 Hotfix
