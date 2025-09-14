 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19977267 Edited 14 September 2025 – 20:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The “Hot Potato” achievement now unlocks correctly.
- Fixed a bug where the “Wrong Time” achievement wouldn’t unlock if combat music was disabled in the settings.
- Skinning can now be performed during combat.
- Fixed a bug where the AKM from the stash in the Underground Facility could become invisible.
- Fixed a bug where the Saiga magazine could disappear after being removed.
- Fixed several bugs with random generation of the new location: blocked spawn points, hollow buildings with only the first floor, and flickering walls in some apartments.
- Slightly increased the maximum possible size of the Dead City generated area.
- Several other minor improvements and fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2609611
  • Loading history…
