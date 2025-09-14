BestiaryThe Bestiary has received part of its visual polish. I need to figure out a way to make the image component properly size every sprite like how they are in-game to make that part not look scuffed, but every other change did its job.
- Added the missing entries, so now every Anobrite should have an entry (even if there's no log) except for Bruiser.
- Added 1 new log : Hellion Grephous Company Intel.
- The enemy image within the entry is now animated for each Anobrite.
- The entry's enemy background now changes depending on what level the Anobrite is most seen in (or most known to be in).
- Fixed the scroll bar being the same length for every log, meaning that scrolling will no longer lead to a lot of empty space after the log.
Visual
- As part of the Bestiary polish, a majority of the Anobrites now have their properly-rendered sprites. For reference, every enemy used to be rendered at a lower resolution with a pre-rendered outline, but I started to move them over to a higher resolution to reduce blurriness (especially in the UI) and make the new outline shader work better.
- Some Anobrites have received slight changes to their sprites.
- Knight has been given a new animation for its slash and tornado. It also has a red trail during its tornado to indicate that its hitbox is active.
- Plasm has been given a new animation for whenever it places its mines. Additionally, Plasm's mines now glow a different color so that the player can tell them apart.
- Assassin's thrown daggers have been given the same trail type as Panic Sapling branches. I'm looking to make this type of trail the standard for physical projectiles going forward.
Gameplay
- Zip's AoE buff attack has been replaced with a chain lightning attack.
- Save data trackers have been added to track the kill count of each Anobrite. There is currently no way to view this data in-game.
- Save data trackers have been added to track if the player no-hits a given level or not. Currently, no-hits are tracked for Nest, Boss, and Full, similar to the speedrun timers. This data will show up in-game as lines of yellow text next to a given level window, but they will only show up if the player has actually completed the respective no-hit.
Bugfixes
- Fixed the retry buttons not working on some levels.
- Fixed the player getting permanently stunned when bumping an enemy in the Practice area.
- Fixed some minor bugs I forgot about.
There were a few other changes in a patch before this (notably a tutorial fix and a Gigabrite slam nerf) but those have already been in for several days.
Changed files in this update