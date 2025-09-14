 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19977075 Edited 14 September 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
Features
  • Auto lunge now includes a vertical component to aid in targeting enemies at a different elevation (Note: further auto lunge improvements are planned as well but this should hopefully be a step in the right direction)


Changes
  • Hard Lock no longer prevents the player from leading their shots
  • Hard lock now causes target acquisition to take longer
  • Adjusted the default value for Center of Screen priority (2.5 -> 2.2)
  • Auto-lunge is no longer prevented by being mid dash-boost

