 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19977062 Edited 14 September 2025 – 19:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dev Update

  • Respawn Fixes

    • Improvements made to address the freeze issue on respawn.

  • Map Adjustments

    • Removed certain pickups from The Island map (feature announcement coming soon).

    • Fixed office door height, misaligned exit doors, and collision issues on the Bowling Alley map.

    • Fixed floating items and improved AI pathing on the Village map.

  • Gameplay Balance

    • Reduced enemy health increase per round from 15 → 8.

    • Rebalanced weapons:

      • AK74M: 55 → 33

      • MP5: 34 → 29

      • G36C: 40 → 37

      • AKMS: 46 → 51

      • UMP: 29 → 36

      • SCAR: 44 → 58

      • M4 DMR: 40 → 60

      • AUG: 44 → 55

      • 1911: 31 → 41

      • 1911 mag size: 7 → 10

  • Intermission Updates

    • Reduced intermission time from 10s → 8s.

    • Fixed an issue where intermission wouldn’t trigger.

  • Wave System

    • Added new starting wave pools so the same 5 levels won’t repeat each game.

    • Starting pools will not be reused in the main pools.

  • Weapon Availability

    • Added lower-end weapons to all maps.

  • Backend Improvements

    • Fixed a few miscellaneous bugs to improve performance.

    • Cleaned up backend code for better stability and efficiency.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3819251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link