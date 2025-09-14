Dev Update
Respawn Fixes
Improvements made to address the freeze issue on respawn.
Map Adjustments
Removed certain pickups from The Island map (feature announcement coming soon).
Fixed office door height, misaligned exit doors, and collision issues on the Bowling Alley map.
Fixed floating items and improved AI pathing on the Village map.
Gameplay Balance
Reduced enemy health increase per round from 15 → 8.
Rebalanced weapons:
AK74M: 55 → 33
MP5: 34 → 29
G36C: 40 → 37
AKMS: 46 → 51
UMP: 29 → 36
SCAR: 44 → 58
M4 DMR: 40 → 60
AUG: 44 → 55
1911: 31 → 41
1911 mag size: 7 → 10
Intermission Updates
Reduced intermission time from 10s → 8s.
Fixed an issue where intermission wouldn’t trigger.
Wave System
Added new starting wave pools so the same 5 levels won’t repeat each game.
Starting pools will not be reused in the main pools.
Weapon Availability
Added lower-end weapons to all maps.
Backend Improvements
Fixed a few miscellaneous bugs to improve performance.
Cleaned up backend code for better stability and efficiency.
