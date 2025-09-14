Hello everyone!

New Tutorial

More variations

Bugs fixed

The daily challenge no longer overrides your progress, but increases it



Fixed snow & rain going through the walls of Cemax Agency South



Upcoming release of Midnight Heist

This update is the penultimate update before the 1.0 release and includes a completely revamped tutorial, new hacking tasks and more Black Market loot.Most of you probably won't need it anymore, but there are still some new players joining Midnight Heist who received an outdated tutorial after the major gameplay overhaul. We have completely redesigned the entire tutorial and made each individual task available in a training area.To keep hacking fun, we've added 6 more mini-games that will require skill or logic.At the same time, we have also made it our mission to add new Black Market items with this update. Each of these items comes with the usual three rarity levels and has its own value limits.This update is a little smaller than usual, as we are now focusing 100% on the release of Midnight Heist in October. The release will come with a major update, the contents of which you can see in our roadmap. We will announce the exact release date soon.We will also need testers before the release and are grateful for any help in the run-up to the release to ensure that everything runs as smoothly as possible. We will also be focusing heavily on marketing so that we can attract lots of new players who will decide the future of Midnight Heist.If you are not yet on our Discord server, you are welcome to join. Feel free to exchange experiences with the community or send us feedback and ideas. Please follow the link below:Until then, see you in Midnight CityDan and Andreas