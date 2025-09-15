Exciting news! This update marks the release of the final campaign level - Run Through The Jungle.
Despite this being the last level in the Obatenwe campaign, before full release I will be going through and overhauling the campaign levels, especially some of the older ones. The next set of updates will however be shifting focus towards the Tuning/Armory system for guns and adding a significant amount of character customization options.
Full Changelog
Added
New campaign level “Run Through the Jungle” and various related sprites
A-Frame tent sprite and object
Various new guns to the Loadout menu. Currently these are all locked but they will be made playable in a later update.
Code for manual-action guns
Arm flags to NATO, Obatenwe, and Separatist troops.
Rustling sound to bushes when walked through
Changed
417 Sniper side-view sprite rear iron sight redrawn to more accurately represent the correct folding sight height and the front sight blade is now visible folded into the handguard
Adjusted the timing of gun visual effects to animations
AKS-74U and M4 CQBR muzzle flash increased
Crates no longer act as full-height obstacles and can now be seen through
Improved grass sprites
Contract maps optimization
Fixed
Guns no longer double-dryfire when out of ammo and pulling the trigger on full auto or burst firemodes.
AK-74 weight
NPCs can no longer be pushed by the player like weightless objects after they’ve moved
Camera no longer “spasms” on zoom when dialogue is skipped through
Shanty Town and Wolf HQ contract maps’ navmesh fixed so NPCs can walk through all doorways
AI “end reached distance” increased from 0 to 20 when investigating detected threats. This prevents the issue where friendly AI would sometimes push the player into corners.
