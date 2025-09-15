 Skip to content
Major 15 September 2025 Build 19976977
Update notes via Steam Community

Exciting news! This update marks the release of the final campaign level - Run Through The Jungle.

Despite this being the last level in the Obatenwe campaign, before full release I will be going through and overhauling the campaign levels, especially some of the older ones. The next set of updates will however be shifting focus towards the Tuning/Armory system for guns and adding a significant amount of character customization options.

Full Changelog

Added

  • New campaign level “Run Through the Jungle” and various related sprites

  • A-Frame tent sprite and object

  • Various new guns to the Loadout menu. Currently these are all locked but they will be made playable in a later update.

  • Code for manual-action guns

  • Arm flags to NATO, Obatenwe, and Separatist troops.

  • Rustling sound to bushes when walked through

Changed

  • 417 Sniper side-view sprite rear iron sight redrawn to more accurately represent the correct folding sight height and the front sight blade is now visible folded into the handguard

  • Adjusted the timing of gun visual effects to animations

  • AKS-74U and M4 CQBR muzzle flash increased

  • Crates no longer act as full-height obstacles and can now be seen through

  • Improved grass sprites

  • Contract maps optimization

Fixed

  • Guns no longer double-dryfire when out of ammo and pulling the trigger on full auto or burst firemodes.

  • AK-74 weight

  • NPCs can no longer be pushed by the player like weightless objects after they’ve moved

  • Camera no longer “spasms” on zoom when dialogue is skipped through

  • Shanty Town and Wolf HQ contract maps’ navmesh fixed so NPCs can walk through all doorways

  • AI “end reached distance” increased from 0 to 20 when investigating detected threats. This prevents the issue where friendly AI would sometimes push the player into corners.

Changed files in this update

