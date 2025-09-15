Exciting news! This update marks the release of the final campaign level - Run Through The Jungle.



Despite this being the last level in the Obatenwe campaign, before full release I will be going through and overhauling the campaign levels, especially some of the older ones. The next set of updates will however be shifting focus towards the Tuning/Armory system for guns and adding a significant amount of character customization options.



Full Changelog

Added

New campaign level “Run Through the Jungle” and various related sprites

A-Frame tent sprite and object

Various new guns to the Loadout menu. Currently these are all locked but they will be made playable in a later update.

Code for manual-action guns

Arm flags to NATO, Obatenwe, and Separatist troops.

Rustling sound to bushes when walked through



Changed

417 Sniper side-view sprite rear iron sight redrawn to more accurately represent the correct folding sight height and the front sight blade is now visible folded into the handguard

Adjusted the timing of gun visual effects to animations

AKS-74U and M4 CQBR muzzle flash increased

Crates no longer act as full-height obstacles and can now be seen through

Improved grass sprites

Contract maps optimization



Fixed