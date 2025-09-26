 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 19976975
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy, pardner!

There’s a new patch in town 🤠
Feel free to join the Discord server to discuss this update or look at sneak peeks for the next one! 😎

This patch is the second part of our auction rebalance, we'd appreciate feedback along the way 🫡

Changelog

Balance changes

  • Made it less likely for parts that have not been bid on in previous auctions to appear in the auction again.

  • Brick barrel has been buffed with higher fire rate.

Bugfixes

  • FIxed a bug where having exactly one ammo left with stock + lazur or coil would make you unable to shoot after the previous shot animation had played out 😅

  • Switching away from the trash uplink extension in training mode should no longer crash the game.

Please report issues you find in the bug report discussion thread or on the discord, it is greatly helpful to us developers 👍
We will continue fixing bugs and improving the game, so stay tuned – and remember to join the discord 😎

Changed files in this update

