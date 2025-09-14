Update 1.1.50

- Made tutorial open on first launch

- Changed it so that when joining, if no spots are available, the user gets to choose which slot to take over from the phone (if any), removing the need to go back to the AdminPage.

- Fix QR code not always showing up when launched in Via Internet mode.

- Fixed first few clicks occasionally being ignored when first joining.

- Added option to "Drop controller" in settings, letting you switch to another controller

- Improved performance of the controller list.

- Added guidelines for anchors in the controller editor, helping players understand how section relative positions of the buttons work...