I keep finding little things that need fixing, and so I continue to fix them! Here's what's new in version 1.0.53:

fixed: a change to the game's code intended to let it gracefully handle missing dialogue lines in other contexts had caused it to stop generating missing response lines on the fly during camp, leading to a lot of "I don't know what to say" moments.

fixed: the Reinforcing Spine item was not adding to the target weapon's max uses correctly.

fixed: selecting a skill and then equipping a new weapon that retained access to the selected skill was not causing the game to update damage and to-hit-chance data reflected in the attack tiles based on the weapon's new stats.

fixed: selecting a skill and then equipping a new weapon that causes the character to lose access to the selected skill (or the base skill the selected skill depends upon) was not causing the game to deselect the skill and clear its attack tiles.

fixed: selecting a skill and then unequipping a weapon that grants the base skill the selected skill depends upon was not causing the game to deselect the skill and clear its attack tiles.

fixed: the game was using an item's full, base value rather than its modification cost when charging the player for repairs and engravings at the blacksmith.

fixed: human female hairstyle 20 had somehow lost its formatting, causing it to no longer show up.

fixed: one of the snow-chasm-transition terrain tiles (snow-chasm3TipTL, to be exact) had incorrect rotation data.