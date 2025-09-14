As part of two separate large internal surgeries in the last build, I made two rather subtle errors. These both had rather outsized effects that caused problems for a lot of folks. Thank you to everyone for reporting them, and for your patience on waiting for this fix! There are also some other unrelated improvements included, as well.

Details Hotfix 20 Changelog Clarity Building Unit Cap Increases: Structures such as the android extender now show +12 rather than just showing 12, so it's clear that they are showing an increase rather than a total. And then underneath that, it also shows "Current: 144" or whatever the number is, specifically so that you can quickly see what your actual value is at the moment, and also see when it increases. Previously you could not see what your current number was except from the information window or from the forces sidebar, or places like that, which was confusing and inconvenient. Balance Support Vehicles: The following vehicles were already tagged as support vehicles, but are now properly tagged as "support units" so that they can use things like Designate Coordinated Attack: Delivery Craft, Economic Transport, Iris, Foundry, and Mindport.

The following vehicles were already tagged as support vehicles, but are now properly tagged as "support units" so that they can use things like Designate Coordinated Attack: Delivery Craft, Economic Transport, Iris, Foundry, and Mindport. Support Mechs: The Liquid Metal Tiger is now noted as being both a Portmech and a Support Unit, making it the third of that sort (joining Telemech and the Machinist). Bugfixes Deployment To Danger Fixes: Fixed an issue where, during the deployment of certain kinds of units, if you were hovering over an area where they would be attacked by enemies, it would throw an exception.

Fixed an issue where, during the deployment of certain kinds of units, if you were hovering over an area where they would be attacked by enemies, it would throw an exception. NPC Spawn Range Fix: Reworked some of the enemy spawning logic to match my changes in the prior update regarding the calculations for how far buildings are away from player buildings. The prior build was often not spawning units at all, because the old logic for certain spawns was assuming older logic. Now everything spawns correctly again!

Reworked some of the enemy spawning logic to match my changes in the prior update regarding the calculations for how far buildings are away from player buildings. The prior build was often not spawning units at all, because the old logic for certain spawns was assuming older logic. Now everything spawns correctly again! Invisible NPC Fix: Fixed a longstanding issue where if you talked to or debated NPCs on the map view of the screen, they would not be drawn. If you were in the streets view, they'd be drawn as normal.

Fixed a longstanding issue where if you talked to or debated NPCs on the map view of the screen, they would not be drawn. If you were in the streets view, they'd be drawn as normal. Pinpoint Systems Early Release Fix: Fixed an issue where the Pinpoint Systems ability was prematurely available for selection, and also where if you assigned the vehicle or mech versions of these, then they would spam endless errors.



Full notes here.





