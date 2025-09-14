Major Feature: Player-Hosted Servers
- Player-hosted servers have arrived! You can now run your own headless server for *Ancient Kingdoms* on any computer or in the cloud.
- A new server folder is included in the game directory.
- Start a server using the server.exe (server.x86_64 in Linux) executable with this command:
server.exe -name "Server Name" -password "Server Password"
server.x86_64 -name "Server Name" -password "Server Password"
New Content
- New Hunt: Magmadrake – Face a new challenging hunt in the world of *Ancient Kingdoms*.
- New Cooking Recipes – Discover fresh recipes to expand your culinary creations.
- New Elite in Sunken Temple: Zyrath – Challenge the new elite enemy, Zyrath, in the Sunken Temple.
- Zyrath drops the Token of Redemption, required to reset veteran skills.
Gameplay Changes
- UI Update: Adjusted the user interface for a darker, more immersive aesthetic.
- Training Dummies Enhancements:
- Added resistances to dummies, enabling testing of skills like Spell Rend and Poison Rend.
- Adjusted dummy levels, allowing players to select specific levels to test DPS.
- Minimap Update: Changed mineral colors on the minimap to grey for improved visibility.
- DoTs and Debuffs: Some high-end Damage-over-Time effects and debuffs can no longer be cleansed or purified on the first attempt.
- DEX Balance Change: Reduced critical chance bonus from Dexterity (from 0.5% to 0.4% per 10 DEX points).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to obtain duplicate unique items from the chest house.
We hope you enjoy this update!
Let us know your feedback in the discussions, and happy adventuring!
