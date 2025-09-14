Major Feature: Player-Hosted Servers

Player-hosted servers have arrived! You can now run your own headless server for *Ancient Kingdoms* on any computer or in the cloud.

A new server folder is included in the game directory.

Start a server using the server.exe (server.x86_64 in Linux) executable with this command:

server.exe -name "Server Name" -password "Server Password"

server.x86_64 -name "Server Name" -password "Server Password"



New Content

New Hunt: Magmadrake – Face a new challenging hunt in the world of *Ancient Kingdoms*.



New Cooking Recipes – Discover fresh recipes to expand your culinary creations.



– Discover fresh recipes to expand your culinary creations. New Elite in Sunken Temple: Zyrath – Challenge the new elite enemy, Zyrath, in the Sunken Temple.

Zyrath drops the Token of Redemption , required to reset veteran skills.



Gameplay Changes

UI Update : Adjusted the user interface for a darker, more immersive aesthetic.



: Adjusted the user interface for a darker, more immersive aesthetic. Training Dummies Enhancements :

Added resistances to dummies, enabling testing of skills like Spell Rend and Poison Rend .

Adjusted dummy levels, allowing players to select specific levels to test DPS.





: Minimap Update : Changed mineral colors on the minimap to grey for improved visibility.



: Changed mineral colors on the minimap to grey for improved visibility. DoTs and Debuffs : Some high-end Damage-over-Time effects and debuffs can no longer be cleansed or purified on the first attempt.



: Some high-end Damage-over-Time effects and debuffs can no longer be cleansed or purified on the first attempt. DEX Balance Change: Reduced critical chance bonus from Dexterity (from 0.5% to 0.4% per 10 DEX points).



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that allowed players to obtain duplicate unique items from the chest house.



Hello, adventurers! We're excited to launch Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.5.0, bringing a major feature - player-hosted servers - alongside new content, balance tweaks, and bug fixes to enhance your journey. Dive into the details below:

We hope you enjoy this update! Let us know your feedback in the discussions, and happy adventuring!