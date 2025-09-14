新增视频音量控制，与音乐音量分开来
修复一些文本无多语言翻译的问题
修复倒计时在某些分辨率上的适配问题
修复第一张章节标题错误的问题
修复贪金误信的BUG
修复白门伏虎章节节点BUG
修复血溅营帐张飞一出来就死的BUG
修复其他语种卡住的问题
修改自动选择触发时先隐藏选项
2025年9月15日更新日志
