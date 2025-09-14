Over 5 new items have been added.

Over 20 new skills have been added.

Four new monsters have been added.

The maximum character level has been increased. (Lv. 460 → Lv. 470)

The Blue Soul Forest battle background has been updated.

Matangora's SP skill has been improved.

The name of Magic Defense has been changed to Magic Defense.

Magic attacks can no longer be reflected by guaranteed hits.

The tempo of the SP skill activation animation has been increased.

The quality of the login bonuses for completing weeks 3 and 4 has been improved.

Some battle gimmicks in week 4 have been eased.

Fixed an issue where the fairy's "Star Rays +++" could not select characters who were unable to battle.

The enemy recast count has been restructured. (This is to ensure efficiency in future updates.)

Support for data conversion from versions prior to 5.0.0 has been discontinued.