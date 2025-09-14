 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19976694 Edited 14 September 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone!

The new 7.6.6 update brings new historical game into the game!
  • Portugal-France 2016

Take a chance to change the history!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3002621
