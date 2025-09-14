Hi, everyone!The new 7.6.6 update brings new historical game into the game!
- Portugal-France 2016
Take a chance to change the history!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hi, everyone!The new 7.6.6 update brings new historical game into the game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update