v0.41.6.0
New:
Undead State:
When players die and are revived in multiplayer, they are now restored in an undead state. Players are revived with full health but have a debuff that has them take 100% more damage and prevents them from being able to restore health. This can be removed by visiting a Healing room.
Gimmick Fight Rooms:
More room choices for combat encounters around gimmicks.
Gimmick rooms reward the players for completing them.
Game Mode:
Chaos Mode:
Player’s equipped weapons shuffle between each other when opening a new chest.
When playing alone, your equipped weapons randomize when opening a chest.
Elite enemies are randomized.
More regular enemy variations.
Summons can now be picked up and thrown.
Throwing totems will explode once hitting walls and pillars. This ensures your totems are not thrown to awkward locations where they become out of play for too long, and will force them to respawn next to the player.
Weapons:
War Hammer.
Fire Fist.
Lightning Fist.
Ice Fist.
Brass Knuckles.
War Spike.
Characters:
Wanderer
Automatically revives into undead state on death, even in single player.
No penalties while in the undead state.
Enemies:
Suicide Bomber:
3 variations across different tiers and difficulties.
Human Followers:
Now have an undead state after being killed, turning them into a zombie that requires them to be killed again.
Pickup Items:
Added a magnet item that can be picked up in survivor mode which auto pickups all gold and experience active on the floor. Has a chance to drop from elite kills.
Added a revive item that restores undead state. Has a chance to drop from elite kills if a player is in the undead state.
Permanent Upgrades:
Bleed On Hit Count Added.
Burn On Hit Count Added.
Weaken On Hit Count Added.
Chill On Hit Count Added.
Shock On Hit Count Added.
Poison On Hit Count Added.
Player Revive Rate Added.
Item Drop Chance Added.
Changes:
All regular enemies’ base movement speed decreased by 7-12%
All regular enemies’ base health decreased by 10-15%
All regular enemies’ additional health multiplier per player (if playing more than 1 player) increased from 10% to 15%.
All elite enemies’ additional health multiplier per player (if playing more than 1 player) increased from 15% to 22%.
NPCs that can be revived have their base revive time decreased from 1.25 seconds to 1 second.
Prisoner NPCs have this time further decreased to 0.75 seconds.
Player base revive time in multiplayer decreased by 17%.
Healing rooms now have more purpose.
They now restore 100% of health.
They remove the undead state debuffs.
Removed Health On Revive modifiers.
Removed Health Restored from healing room modifiers.
Holes now spit players out slightly further than the edge they fell from.
Prisoners you can rescue show up more often.
Permanent Upgrades:
Player Movement speed maximum level increased from 3 to 4.
Bleed Chance maximum level increased from 5 to 10.
Weaken Chance maximum level increased from 5 to 10.
Burn Chance maximum level increased from 5 to 10.
Chill Chance maximum level increased from 5 to 10.
Shock Chance maximum level increased from 5 to 10.
Poison Chance maximum level increased from 5 to 10.
Health maximum level increased from 10 to 20.
Health Regen Tick maximum level increased from 10 to 15.
Health Regen Tick amount per upgrade increased from 0.01 to 0.05.
Health Regen Tick base cost increased from 50 to 75.
Mana Regen Tick maximum level increased from 10 to 15.
Mana Regen Tick amount per upgrade increased from 0.01 to 0.03.
Time It Takes To Get Revived maximum level increased from 3 to 5.
Characters:
Bruiser
Added a new unique passive ability to the Bruiser that prevents 33% of collision damage from Elites.
Chance to not drop held letters when hit increased from 50% to 95%
Orc
Added Splash Damage Multiplier increased by 15%.
Difficulty 5:
Removed: “Players healing is half as effective” debuff.
Weapons:
Hand Cannon:
Attack Distance decreased from 9 to 6.75
Damage increased from 17 to 18
Rarity increased, making it harder to find
Skeleton Enforcer:
Cooldown decreased from 1.5s to 1.28s.
Now has a 10% chance to trigger an explosion on death when killing an enemy.
Ricochet Arrow:
Decreased base damage from 15 to 13.
Decreased base range from 15 to 12.
Thornmail:
Can now roll the ‘Elite Damage’ modifier (100% more damage to elites).
Modes:
Survivor game mode unlock method changed from beat the game in standard mode to make it to the 10th room.
Time Attack game mode unlock method changed from beat the game in standard mode to make it to the 15th room.
Quality Of Life:
An option has been added to the graphics menu that allows you to set your summons visibility.
Redid Chinese localization.
Visuals:
Added animations for when a unit is being held.
Nudist’s idle animation changed.
Fixes:
Fixed an issue that was allowing Death character to ignore all collisions while in Reaper mode.
Fixed an issue that was removing burn tints on units while still burned.
Fixed an issue that was incorrectly calculating scores in Endless mode, resulting in lower scores and rewards earned.
Fixed an issue that was failing to apply “[Debuff] On Hit Chance” from Permanent Upgrades in the selection screen.
Fixed an issue that was allowing players to dodge damage from falling in holes.
Changed files in this update