14 September 2025 Build 19976587 Edited 14 September 2025 – 18:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed loading wallpaper

Doubled time between bio and special text on character menu.

Added volume toggle to weapon wheel.

Completely replaced camera system.

Camera is now not locked to vehicle

Default camera view is now pulled back while moving to show entire vehicle

Camera dampening has been added to position and rotation

Added a trail to Jumping Jill weapons.

Reduced rear weapon fire cooldown to 4 seconds.

Added weapon wheel toggle to switch between a saturated and desaturated art style.

Reduced Simple Sally knockback.

Reduced Multi-Molly knockback.

Reduced Pyro Peggy knockback.

Reduced Lock-On Lucy knockback.

Reduced AYi special weapon knockback.

Added more separation between health bar segments on enemies.

Comic book volume has been increased.

Reduced the number on campaign enemies on several levels.

Fixed Deck of Death heal pad elevation.

