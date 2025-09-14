Changed loading wallpaper



Doubled time between bio and special text on character menu.



Added volume toggle to weapon wheel.



Completely replaced camera system.



Camera is now not locked to vehicle



Default camera view is now pulled back while moving to show entire vehicle



Camera dampening has been added to position and rotation



Added a trail to Jumping Jill weapons.



Reduced rear weapon fire cooldown to 4 seconds.



Added weapon wheel toggle to switch between a saturated and desaturated art style.



Reduced Simple Sally knockback.



Reduced Multi-Molly knockback.



Reduced Pyro Peggy knockback.



Reduced Lock-On Lucy knockback.



Reduced AYi special weapon knockback.



Added more separation between health bar segments on enemies.



Comic book volume has been increased.



Reduced the number on campaign enemies on several levels.



Fixed Deck of Death heal pad elevation.