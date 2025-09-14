Hi guys! This update focuses on proper gamepad support and improvements to loot dropping. Also, everything is on a juicy sale - the game, Supporter Pack and Soundtrack, check it out!

Controller support overhaul

We added controller support to all menus, except skin editor and few things here and there. This means game should be much more playable with controller and on Steam Deck.

Added gamepad navigation to menus.

Added rumble/vibration for gamepads (can be adjusted in settings).

Added missing input glyphs .

Adjusted font sizes on some UI to make text more readable on Steam Deck.

Various buttons remapped. Because of this we had to reset controls setting - adjust them if needed.

Rework of controls remapping UI to make it easier to use.

Added separate controls categories for gameplay, menus and photo mode.

Known issue - some times escape needs to be pressed to register a gamepad at the start of the game. Also you might need to clear/adjust bindings in Steam Input.

Since we are a small team, we couldn't test too many controllers/systems etc., so let us know if you encounter any problems!

Also, some of you wondered why our default gamepad mapping is not setup like in most racing games. The reason for that is that we also have shooting, so we had to go for some compromise between driving and TPS games. That said - feel free to adjust controls to your liking in the settings.

Mouse/gamepad smoothing and acceleration settings

We added these in settings as an experiment - to be honest we are not sure how people like to use them, so let us know if you have any suggestions!

Where is my auto aim?

Some of you asked for auto aim, which we would love to add since we simply suck at aiming with gamepads, but this requires much more work, so we skipped it for this update.

Steering wheel improvements

Steering wheel got various fixes and tweaks. It's still experimental, but it should be much more usable now. We set up mappings for Logitech G29. Other wheels should work, but they will probably require remapping and adjusting force feedback strength in settings. And to be clear - wheel is not really intended for combat, use it for driving/racing only or together with a mouse. Have fun with experimenting!

Loot changes!

Some of you were not happy with how loot works in the game, it felt too grindy or too random. This is something that we will be adjuting with every update, here are related changes from today:

Higher chance of dropping suspensions for car you are currently driving.

Bossfights loot various buffs and fixes.

Bavarius, Sharknador and Inudstrius loot fixes.

Loot grades system tweaks.

Endgame-only bosses loot increased.

Other changes and fixes:

Various UI tweaks and fixes.

Photo mode camera movement rework.

Fix for steering wheel causing mouse to disappear.

Added a printer notification for engine ignition.

Fix for wrong count of unlocked Warthog and Bizon skins.

Fix for wrong Convoy Hijack enemies selection.

Surgeon Sorrow boss fight difficulty tweaks.

Some translation fixes.

Controls settings were moved to a separate settings file in saves location.

Also, one person asked for a key to quickly open a photo mode. So we added it under a [P] key. Feel free to rebind it in settings :)

By the way - demo was also updated with all applicable changes.

What's next on our radar?

More fixes.

Controller support for skin editor and text inputs.

Achievements.

Steam Deck verification.

...and more... you tell us!

As always, thank you for playing and your overwhelming support, this means a lot to us!

FUMES team



