Update V 1.031

Hello dear players!

The quality-of-life improvements for Tezcatlipoca never stop—this time, we’re giving a little more weight to the school.

Why the school?

The initial concept of Tezcatlipoca took place entirely within a school, inspired by a kindergarten near my house. While walking my dogs at night, I noticed one of the school’s lights flickering, and it struck me as incredibly eerie.

Changes inside the school

The nahual can now appear inside the small mazes.

Access to the basketball court maze now requires the broken dagger.

A new sound has been added to guide players into investigating the men’s bathroom, once Mary has been freed.

A new 3D model has been added at the school entrance to indicate when the padlock is still locked.

Notable changes

Player walking and running speed in the “danger state” has been increased.

Even though enemies aren’t an immediate threat, moving slowly while injured could feel frustrating—even for me as the developer. I increased the speed slightly, without matching the healthy state, to keep the discomfort but still prioritize survival.

The park is no longer safe!

Although I wanted this to remain a surprise, I have to share it here for transparency:

The park is no longer a safe zone .

A new random scare may appear.

After obtaining either the Immaculate Heart or the Corrupted Heart, some extra decorations will show up.

This is part of a larger plan to add more small surprises and details to different areas of the game. Stay tuned to see what else I’m cooking up!

Pharmacy update

The pharmacy received a small update—just a little creepier now. There’s also a minor scare, but this new room may be linked to future updates.

Becky’s house

Becky’s house is now locked until you unlock the park gate.

This change is meant to guide players: once you reach the end of the residential area, you’ll know that Becky lives there and understand that you should return later.

Future plans

Expanding the church , possibly adding an underground level.

Continuing to refine level design while sticking to the low-poly rule .

More environmental scares and details coming in future updates.

Thank you

Thank you for playing, supporting, and sending feedback. Every comment helps Tezcatlipoca grow!