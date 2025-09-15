Hey Dungeoneers, as promised here's v3.2.4! This is hopefully the last patch with major technical improvements following v3.2, but it's a doozy.



In addition to more mobile improvements, there's also a just recently finished overhaul to the title screen background!



Note that both of the big new things in this update are likely to have a few quirks. If something seems out of place please let me know! I do expect to do one or two more patches after v3.2.4 to fix any minor issues that crop up.



Here is a full list of changes:





New Title Screen Background!

Shattered Pixel Dungeon has a new title screen background, with art by Aleksandar Komitov!



This new background is meant to both extend the classis archs, and tie the title screens more directly to the region splash arts! It features randomly selected floating fully rendered chunks of dungeon in front of an arch back-layer.



Currently the background most strongly ties into the sewers region, but we have plans to add more variants in the future, one for each dungeon region!



Mobile Status Bar and True Fullscreen!

Shattered now renders in true fullscreen on most mobile devices!



The status bar at the top of the in-game UI has been modified to work around small and medium sized hole punches and rounded corners on modern displays! This includes the dynamic island on modern iPhones. Thanks to these adjustments it's now possible for the UI to move up and for the game to display in true fullscreen during gameplay! Devices with larger cutouts like full-sized notches will unfortunately still have a dark bar on the top, as there isn't room for the UI.



This also comes with a few other benefits for all mobile players. The XP bar has been moved and is now much more visible, and the hero buff bar now supports two rows, rather than compressing as heavily when there are many buffs at once.



v3.2.4 Beta Tweaks

During v3.2.4's short beta I got a lot of good feedback about the new UI, and have made the following tweaks to address feedback before full release:



- The HP bar can now shrink and/or reposition slightly if it would otherwise be cut off by a display cutout. The HP bar should shrink by about 20% at most.

- Adjusted buff bar layout logic to reduce cases of top row getting slightly cut off by display cutouts on Android.

- The menu pane on the right will now move to the left if there is room to do so and it would otherwise be cut off by a display cutout.

- Slightly increased the permissiveness for what cutouts the game will try to render into. This should let the game render in true fullscreen on some devices with hole punches that it couldn't previously.

- Improved how buff bar layout handles iOS dynamic island at smaller scale values.

- Renamed the 'fullscreen' setting to 'hide navigation bar' or 'hide gesture bar' on mobile.