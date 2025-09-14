WHAT'S NEW • Fully animated all current species in colour and adjusted certain existing sprites/colours



WHAT'S FIXED • Multiple sprite oddities, including:

• Handler Pyradite having their Defeat and Sleep sprites switched compared to their Child and Adult forms

• Male Adult Garmorae being lighter in colour than both its Handler form and all Female forms of the same alt

• Male Handler Arhallon having stray pixels on its Sleep sprite

• Male Child Langarde having an unfinished head on their Idle 1 sprite

• Missing pixels on Adult/Handler Lapagos' Angry, Child Revalox, Handler Delgeier and Adult Delurath's Physical Attack sprites

• And lots of other things

• Battle oddities:

• Enemy going first in battle when the player outspeeds them

• Partial health not being retained properly due to enemy/player positions being switched still

• Dodging allowing the target to ignore their status condition(s) for the turn