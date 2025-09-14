WHAT'S NEW• Fully animated all current species in colour and adjusted certain existing sprites/colours
WHAT'S FIXED• Multiple sprite oddities, including:
• Handler Pyradite having their Defeat and Sleep sprites switched compared to their Child and Adult forms
• Male Adult Garmorae being lighter in colour than both its Handler form and all Female forms of the same alt
• Male Handler Arhallon having stray pixels on its Sleep sprite
• Male Child Langarde having an unfinished head on their Idle 1 sprite
• Missing pixels on Adult/Handler Lapagos' Angry, Child Revalox, Handler Delgeier and Adult Delurath's Physical Attack sprites
• And lots of other things
• Battle oddities:
• Enemy going first in battle when the player outspeeds them
• Partial health not being retained properly due to enemy/player positions being switched still
• Dodging allowing the target to ignore their status condition(s) for the turn
Changed files in this update