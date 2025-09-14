Hello everyone, thanks for the extensive feedback on the game.



With this patch, Controller Support is added to the game. Every menu has been rewritten to work with a gamepad, so if you see any bugs, please let me know.



Also, the HP curve for enemies in the Underland has been slightly nerfed.



Underland has also received a purplish hue to its background for better visibility.



Again, a big thanks to everyone that played the game and for all the feedback.