14 September 2025 Build 19976502 Edited 14 September 2025 – 19:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, thanks for the extensive feedback on the game.

With this patch, Controller Support is added to the game. Every menu has been rewritten to work with a gamepad, so if you see any bugs, please let me know.

Also, the HP curve for enemies in the Underland has been slightly nerfed.

Underland has also received a purplish hue to its background for better visibility.

Again, a big thanks to everyone that played the game and for all the feedback.

