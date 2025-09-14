Hello everyone, thanks for the extensive feedback on the game.
With this patch, Controller Support is added to the game. Every menu has been rewritten to work with a gamepad, so if you see any bugs, please let me know.
Also, the HP curve for enemies in the Underland has been slightly nerfed.
Underland has also received a purplish hue to its background for better visibility.
Again, a big thanks to everyone that played the game and for all the feedback.
Controller Support
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update