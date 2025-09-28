- Introduced a whole new crosshair customization system. The look of the crosshair has been updated to fit the rest of the UI, multiple presets were added and you can also edit and save your own presets! We hope community feedback will help further improve this feature.
- Added ability to interact with items in the world with the right-click menu, just like in inventory
- Modified UI elements for Reclamation, save button won’t disappear in the menu, it’s grayed out instead. You will also be reminded what the hotkey for saving is in safe zones.
- Maid outfit is now available through cheats.
- Fixed exploit allowing saving anywhere on Reclamation.
- Added button to call the Arcology elevator.
- Fixed broken damage triggers in Reclamation.
- Fixed world holes in Arcology and Reclamation.
- Fix inspect items overlapping
- Added a slider for first person weapon scale.
- Added ability to holster weapons (default key [H]), mainly for cosmetic effect.
- Replaced simple vsync on/off option with numerous frame limits.
- Fixed inconsistency with sabre climbing.
- Made bayonets throwable,
- Made the gardener convo more navigable for first-time players.
A bit more was planned for today's patch but we noticed something was off about the build we had for the con, so stay tuned for more fixes next week!
Changed files in this update