Hello everyone, the brand-new version of Demonic Mahjong is now available, and the long-awaited Ksitigarbha has arrived! This update not only adds the Ksitigarbha character, but also includes exclusive Ksitigarbha character achievements waiting for you to unlock, plus a brand-new Ksitigarbha BOSS for you to challenge. In addition, we have added Japanese voiceovers, fixed issues such as pattern calculation and battle freezes, and optimized figurine stats and interactions~
Details of this update are as follows:
New Content
Added Ksitigarbha character
Added Ksitigarbha character-related achievements
Added Ksitigarbha BOSS
Added Japanese voiceovers
Added treasure tile Nyxlotus: For every 2 Nyxlotus tiles in your concealed tiles, your Hu Slot + 1
Added a counter for the number of times limited-use figurines have been activated per round. The included figurines are: Lucky Rabbit, Banana Bull, Horse Skull, Fruit Bull, Ginseng Snake
Bug Fixes
Fixed the issue where selecting any figurine ban plan would display the first plan when clicking "Configure"
Fixed the calculation issue for the "All Terminals & Honors" pattern
Fixed the issue where the Obsession animation effect disappears after Seeping Cici uses her active skill
Fixed the calculation issue for the "Melded Hand" pattern
Fixed the issue where Sky Dog causes the BOSS to freeze when winning a hand (Hu)
Fixed the issue where "Perfect Uniformity" with honor tiles does not count as a Quadruple Pung
Fixed the issue where when Bing Feng, Ruby Bull, Qiongqi, Sky Dog, or Candle Figurine appear, if the Tribute slot is full, tributes will automatically refresh and keep being sold after entering the battle
Fixed the issue where using Meng Po's skill deducts soul power when the Tribute slot is full
Fixed the issue where Treasure Rice and Treasure Rice + grant negative treasure tiles
Fixed the issue where Xuan Gui does not take effect
Fixed the issue where rearranging figurine positions in the backpack resets their positions when the backpack is reopened
Fixed the issue where the spirit obtained from the Wishing Well event does not prioritize attaching to tiles without a spirit
Fixed the issue where purchasing and selling items does not unlock the corresponding entries in the collection
Fixed the issue where there is no icon for the "Bubble Milk Tea" tribute in the statistics
Fixed the issue where data display in the backpack is abnormal under certain circumstances
Fixed the issue where dragging Pi Xiu from the backpack to the warehouse while in the Pawnshop causes a freeze
Fixed the issue where there are duplicate options in the personalized settings
Fixed the issue where the player stops drawing tiles when the Hu Slot is full but there are still remaining tiles to draw
Fixed the issue where a newly obtained tribute is displayed outside the Tribute slot after the number of Tribute slots is reduced
Fixed the issue where Meng Po BOSS can still use her active skill when the player is waiting to win (Tenpai)
Fixed the issue where Hiding Turtle causes the battle to freeze
Fixed the issue where figurine positions are disordered or figurines cannot be destroyed when destroying figurines in the backpack
Fixed the issue where the screen turns white when returning to the map after failing to defeat the Ksitigarbha BOSS in the final chapter
Fixed the issue where Virtue Judge Wei's skill "Battle Dragon" does not trigger the Spirit Altar after the battle ends
Fixed the issue where the values displayed in several basic multiplier areas during the battle do not match the values shown in the hover panel, and the display of large numbers is abnormal
Fixed the issue where Kong Vixen causes the large pattern animation to freeze
Optimization Content
Optimized multilingual adaptation for certain content
Optimized Toxtox's recommended patterns
Modified the effect of Hiding Turtle: When you discard a tile, if you have at least 9 bamboo tiles, the opponent cannot Chow, Pung, Kong, or Hu the tile you discarded
Optimized the interaction for importing figurine ban selection plans
Optimized multilingual adaptation
Adjusted the effect of Mantra tiles: Before Tenpai, for every 2 Mantra tiles you discard in a single turn, you gain 1 stack of Charge and purify 1 concealed tile
Adjusted the stats of the Red Skeleton figurine: From "Every 3 Kongs" to "Every 2 Kongs"
Modified the value of Coina BOSS's active skill [Envy 2]: 20 → 15
Adjusted the effect of Coina BOSS's figurine [Gold Piggy] and added a condition: When the player is Tenpai – [Gold Piggy 1]: Multiplier + 20% → Pattern Count + 1; [Gold Piggy 2]: Multiplier + 20% → Pattern Count + 2
Adjusted the stats of Wailing Ling BOSS: 5 Floors: Added fixed-pattern figurine [Lazy Effigy], base multiplier changed to 116% (same as Difficulty 0); 7 Floors: Added fixed-pattern figurine [Lazy Effigy], base multiplier changed to 351% (same as Difficulty 0)
Adjusted the stats of Coina BOSS: 5 Floors: Base multiplier changed to 100% (same as Difficulty 0); 7 Floors: Base multiplier changed to 150% (same as Difficulty 0); 9 Floors: Base multiplier changed to 185% (same as Difficulty 0); 11 Floors: Base multiplier changed to 505% (same as Difficulty 0)
