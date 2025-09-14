Hello everyone, the brand-new version of Demonic Mahjong is now available, and the long-awaited Ksitigarbha has arrived! This update not only adds the Ksitigarbha character, but also includes exclusive Ksitigarbha character achievements waiting for you to unlock, plus a brand-new Ksitigarbha BOSS for you to challenge. In addition, we have added Japanese voiceovers, fixed issues such as pattern calculation and battle freezes, and optimized figurine stats and interactions~

Details of this update are as follows:

New Content

Added a counter for the number of times limited-use figurines have been activated per round. The included figurines are: Lucky Rabbit, Banana Bull, Horse Skull, Fruit Bull, Ginseng Snake

Added treasure tile Nyxlotus: For every 2 Nyxlotus tiles in your concealed tiles, your Hu Slot + 1

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where selecting any figurine ban plan would display the first plan when clicking "Configure"

Fixed the calculation issue for the "All Terminals & Honors" pattern

Fixed the issue where the Obsession animation effect disappears after Seeping Cici uses her active skill

Fixed the calculation issue for the "Melded Hand" pattern

Fixed the issue where Sky Dog causes the BOSS to freeze when winning a hand (Hu)

Fixed the issue where "Perfect Uniformity" with honor tiles does not count as a Quadruple Pung

Fixed the issue where when Bing Feng, Ruby Bull, Qiongqi, Sky Dog, or Candle Figurine appear, if the Tribute slot is full, tributes will automatically refresh and keep being sold after entering the battle

Fixed the issue where using Meng Po's skill deducts soul power when the Tribute slot is full

Fixed the issue where Treasure Rice and Treasure Rice + grant negative treasure tiles

Fixed the issue where Xuan Gui does not take effect

Fixed the issue where rearranging figurine positions in the backpack resets their positions when the backpack is reopened

Fixed the issue where the spirit obtained from the Wishing Well event does not prioritize attaching to tiles without a spirit

Fixed the issue where purchasing and selling items does not unlock the corresponding entries in the collection

Fixed the issue where there is no icon for the "Bubble Milk Tea" tribute in the statistics

Fixed the issue where data display in the backpack is abnormal under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where dragging Pi Xiu from the backpack to the warehouse while in the Pawnshop causes a freeze

Fixed the issue where there are duplicate options in the personalized settings

Fixed the issue where the player stops drawing tiles when the Hu Slot is full but there are still remaining tiles to draw

Fixed the issue where a newly obtained tribute is displayed outside the Tribute slot after the number of Tribute slots is reduced

Fixed the issue where Meng Po BOSS can still use her active skill when the player is waiting to win (Tenpai)

Fixed the issue where Hiding Turtle causes the battle to freeze

Fixed the issue where figurine positions are disordered or figurines cannot be destroyed when destroying figurines in the backpack

Fixed the issue where the screen turns white when returning to the map after failing to defeat the Ksitigarbha BOSS in the final chapter

Fixed the issue where Virtue Judge Wei's skill "Battle Dragon" does not trigger the Spirit Altar after the battle ends

Fixed the issue where the values displayed in several basic multiplier areas during the battle do not match the values shown in the hover panel, and the display of large numbers is abnormal