Major 14 September 2025 Build 19976286 Edited 14 September 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Added support for game modifications

  1. Ability to create custom localizations.

  2. Adjustable font size.

  3. Support for custom fonts.

  4. Ability to add your own flora sprites.

