14 September 2025 Build 19976253 Edited 14 September 2025 – 17:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug preventing linear grow bonuses

-Fixed a bug that prevented adamant from working properly

-Fixed a bug that with full-screen locking you out of other tabs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568051
