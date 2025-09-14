Hi everyone! Patch v2.0.7 is out now, bringing new features, fixes, and improvements based on the feedback you’ve shared.

New Features & Options

Added a save file counter so you can easily see how many saves you have.

Added a new ‘Combat FX’ volume slider for gunfire and explosions, letting you adjust them separately from other sound effects.

Added a sound effect for when the player lowers their weapon.

Players can now overwrite save files instead of creating a new one each time.

You can now change your background in the character creation screen after picking one, instead of being locked to your first choice.

World & Gameplay

Increased the availability of weapon attachments throughout the world.

Increased the availability of armour mods throughout the world.

Changed textures for Armis Tech stashes and weapon crates for better distinction.

Fixes & Improvements

Fixed an issue where pressing 'Quick Save' in the pause menu after opening Load/Save screens didn’t properly close those screens.

Fixed an issue where Ravens may attack the player if hated by the Enlightened.

Fixed some NPCs holding unused, unattainable weapons.

Fixed character animations so NPCs hold guns correctly while shooting.

Fixed clipping issues in the 'Siphon 33' weapon.

Fixed an issue where ADS didn’t function correctly when using the 'Siphon 33' weapon.

Made minor art adjustments to some weapon’s textures and materials.



Thank you all for your continued support and for sharing your feedback. It’s truly been a huge help in shaping these updates. Over the past few months, I’ve been working on new features for the next major update, and I can’t wait to share more about it in a week or so. For now, enjoy v2.0.7! ❤️