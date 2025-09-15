Hi adventurers,

I'm back from my summer break with a new update! And I've been adding quite some new mechanics for this "Raids Update"!

First of all I'm really glad that fortress walls are not just for decoration and prestige anymore, now they'll protect you from real threats. And I really hope that you'll enjoy building traps and defense weapons.

I'm curious about your feedback on the raid system, as it probably needs some tuning and balancing, so don't hesitate to share your thoughts about it.

And apart from that, I also worked on some of the most requested features from the community: improvements to the hero selection screen and the recruiting board. So now you can regenerate only the hero look or stats, and you can also save your favorite heroes and reuse them in other games. And for recruits, you can finally dismiss them, and you can also regenerate their look to make sure they'll fit with your colony dress code!

Here's the complete changelog:

Added the ability to create safe areas.

Added a button to switch to an emergency state causing all heroes to retreat into safe areas.

Added health points to buildings.

Added the ability for enemies to attack buildings.

Added a repair job for heroes to repair damaged buildings.

Added a raid system sending enemies to attack the colony.

Added a gameplay setting to control the raids frequency.

Added health points to enemies in colony mode.

Now when losing a fight, enemies will also lose health points and when coming back to attack the same group, it will be less populated.

Added constructible defense weapons (with traps and projectiles).

Added the ability to display a layer with all positions covered by defense weapons.

Added a rearm job to refill defense weapons.

Added walls with arrowslits to allow ballistas to shoot through.

Added a workshop to build defense weapons ammunitions.

Added warning messages when a raid is detected or buildings are attacked.

Added a mood malus when heroes flee from combat.

On the heroes selection menu, added the ability to only regenerate the look or the stats.

Added the ability to save a hero to a file and reload it.

Improved the recruiting board menu, now recruits can be dismissed, and heroes look can be regenerated.

Improvements to the schedule and jobs menu to keep the header always visible, and added the heroes class and level as a tooltip of their portrait.

Added texts mentioning that heroes won't sow plants during winter, and that tomato stalks can be destroyed during winter.

Various fixes to the job attribution system.

Fixed UI issues with widescreens, and added back the ability to scale down the UI.

As usual, I'll spend the coming weeks fixing issues and balancing the game depending on your feedback, and then I'll move to the next update. My current plan is to work on a trading system, and I can't wait to start on it!

Cheers,

Serge from LS Games