- Your language choice is saved. Therefore, language selection screen is not displayed every time on game launch
- From now on an active language is highlighted In the language selection menu
- When opening Loogbook, last picked up commentary node is highlighted
- In the tutorial level, input hints appear based on tutorial flow
- In the chapter "Symbol Language", commentary node has been moved to another spot
1.03 - Improvements based on your feedback
