14 September 2025 Build 19976223 Edited 14 September 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Your language choice is saved. Therefore, language selection screen is not displayed every time on game launch
- From now on an active language is highlighted In the language selection menu
- When opening Loogbook, last picked up commentary node is highlighted
- In the tutorial level, input hints appear based on tutorial flow
- In the chapter "Symbol Language", commentary node has been moved to another spot

