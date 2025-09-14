Hello, this is LIFUEL. In this update, we’ve added a new “Give Up” feature.
Many players have requested this feature. We also wanted to implement it earlier, but it took some time to resolve various issues. We will continue to actively add convenience features, so please keep sharing your feedback.
There are also a few bug fixes included.
Details are as follows:
Give Up
You can acquire Give Up early in the game through a mysterious NPC. After leaving in the capsule, you’ll find I5-AAC nearby. If you don’t see it, your save file may simply be too early. By around your 5th run, you should naturally encounter it, as we’ve placed it so that it appears naturally as you progress.
Bugs
Fixed an issue where extended combo skills were not displayed correctly when viewing loop records.
Fixed an issue where the player’s basic attack displayed incorrectly if an unusual weight-centered mod was equipped while viewing loop records.
Fixed an issue where certain particle effects displayed broken.
Fixed an issue where using the Weakness-specialized weapon mod could cause the game to forcibly shut down under specific circumstances.
Fixed an issue where activating the effect of “Headgear of Spirit” would cause the character to be launched upward.
Changed files in this update