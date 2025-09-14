Hello, this is LIFUEL. In this update, we’ve added a new “Give Up” feature.

Many players have requested this feature. We also wanted to implement it earlier, but it took some time to resolve various issues. We will continue to actively add convenience features, so please keep sharing your feedback.

There are also a few bug fixes included.

Details are as follows:

Give Up

You can acquire Give Up early in the game through a mysterious NPC. After leaving in the capsule, you’ll find I5-AAC nearby. If you don’t see it, your save file may simply be too early. By around your 5th run, you should naturally encounter it, as we’ve placed it so that it appears naturally as you progress.

Bugs