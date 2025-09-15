Hello! We're finally ready to announce the M.A.S.S. Builder major update 1.0.0! We're finally out of Early Access into full release with this update, completing the whole M.A.S.S. Builder Campaign story! It has been a long journey up to this point, but it is not the goal, not at all. As we've always mentioned, M.A.S.S. Builder is a dream project for us and we're continuing its development far into the future. However, we won't talk about them today, as today's main topic is about the update! There will be a "What's Next" post next week detailing what and how we're continuing to work on the game after this full release. For now, let's head to the patch notes.

Additions:

Weapons Attachment System

The weapons attachment system is a system that we've wanted to add since the earliest days of M.A.S.S. Builder. It is the fantasy of bringing your own weapon into battle and seeing your M.A.S.S. units swapping weapons and using them. However, it is an extremely intricate system on how to make it best work with what is currently desired by the game and our players thus it has taken an eternity to implement. We decided we don't want it to just work that way, but go beyond as an extension of the accessories system event. Our WIP post have shown most of how the system works so if you're looking for some in-depth look, here is a link to the system.

Steam :: M.A.S.S. Builder :: WIP: 1.0.0 Weapon Attachment System In Depth

However, we want to also add more to that by saying, we are providing more animated, rotating parts to be used with the system. These animated parts work the same way when attached onto the M.A.S.S. unit, providing a method for you to have a makeshift "animated accessory." We don't think there's anything further we can say about the system except "have fun" with the system!

New Parts

There are several new parts, baseline and blueprints-droppable added into the game. Baseline parts are mostly simple designs that can be build-on by using accessories and the droppable ones are parts that are more complex in contrast. They can drop in both old and new missions.

New Missions

Added a total of 5 new missions, 2 of them being the ending to the campaign of M.A.S.S. Builder. It has taken a really long time to reach this milestone and it is the reason we are launching M.A.S.S. Builder out of Early Access, but we're not stopping here. What's the other 3 missions? They're the co-op variant of the final 3 missions. Now you can bring your whole squad to fight against the Ascendant!

Steam :: M.A.S.S. Builder :: WIP: 1.0.0 New Mission Sneak Peek

New system voices

We're excited to add a few more system voices into the game. It's worked on by our friends and some have JP and even TH voices. Please check them out and choose who you liked best!

New Poses

We've add some new poses into the Photography mode. We hope you can use them to create the perfect picture for your M.A.S.S. unit!

Improvements:

We have improved combat against most bosses in multiple ways. The most noticeable improvement and what we wanted to highlight would be their attacks. Most of it now follow the limbs and appendages of bosses rather than centering around them. This was something we wanted but had no time to work on for a long time. It will now be much easier to dodge many of their attacks. Some of them still have attacks that is just an AoE though so be careful!

Fully translated Japanese localization was also added into the game, including the stories. We will continue working to add a full translation of other languages as soon as possible. Expect to read more about this in our "What's Next" post coming next week.

We've also did some small fixes to various nodes here and there as well as small Quality of Life updates that was undocumented. Expect any changes done to work in your favor! Finally, bugs that were reported are most likely fixed but if you're still seeing any bugs, we'll work on hotfixing them ASAP! That will be all for the patch notes, have fun!

Discord: http://discord.gg/quS7E46

Feedback Hub: http://bit.ly/3wpWofe