-Skill Range and Status Effect changes: I've noticed the skill range increase from the Reach Necklaces are way too useful. So useful, that it makes it difficult to choose any of the other Necklaces. The same goes for status effect pendants. The options are very limited when it comes to applying the status effect of your desire.

--In order to combat this, I've made a number of changes and added a few new items.

--Status Effect: Travel - Now increases all Skill Range by 1 (Max +1) as well as Move Range by 1.

--Equipment: Flow Ring - Now increases all Skill Range by 1 (Max +1) and Speed by 5%-20%.

--Equipment: Swift Ring - Now increases Move Range by 1 and Speed by 5%-20%.

++New Equipment: Ether Ring - A ring of swirling colors that grants a chance to inflict Burn, Cold, or Shock on hit. [15%-30%]

++New Equipment: Cosmos Ring - A spiral shaped ring that grants a chance to inflict Bleed, Slow, or Mud on hit. [15%-30%]

++New Equipment: Celestial Ring - A ring of dark shades and sparkling lights that grants a chance to inflict Confused, Disable, or Sleep on hit. [15%-30%]

++New Equipment: Aurelian Ring - A ring of flawless craftsmanship that grants a chance to inflict Havoc or Divert on hit. [15%-30%]

++New Equipment: Star Ore Ring - A ring emanating intense light that grants a chance to inflict any negative status effect on hit. [10%-25%]

++New Equipment: Prism Stone Ring - An extraordinary ring that has a chance to apply Rush, Boast, Haste, Luck or Travel at the start of each turn. [10%-25%]

--With these changes, I'm hoping it will give the player more options to build their characters. But the particular change to the status effect Travel will effect battles in a unpredictable way. To address this and add a bit more zest to the existing status effects, I've made two additional changes.

--Status Effect: Disable - In addition to disabling item use, it now removes a single positive status effects at the start of each turn.

--Status Effect: Divert - In addition to it lowering status effect chance by 30%, it now has a 15% chance to remove all positive status effects each time it's applied.

--The Ether Ring, Cosmos Ring and Celestial Ring will become available within the first four years of the game. The Aurelian Ring, Star Ore Ring and Prism Stone Ring will become available in the 5th, 6th and 7th year within Noel's shop. I've also added the rings Dawn Warrior, Dusk Mage, Sol Slayer, and Crescent Knight to Noel's shop during the 7th year.

-- Lastly, all of the new items will be available randomly throughout the game in places such as the Game Of Risk, Door 2 Door sellers, and traveling vendors.



-Game Difficulty: I've lowered the values even more for the Story Mode of the game. Now all enemies Hp is 50% the normal value from 85%. Attack, Magic, Defense, and Resistance is now been reduced to 65% from 70% of the Normal value. The overall status effect chance has been reduced as well by 25%

-Talent: Oddz - Corrected the description to reflect it's actual capability.

-Shop Menu Update: The shopping menu now shows the discount/upcharge rate that is applied to each shop. This should help when deciding on which place to shop each week.

-Enemy Change: Boss Blu (Wild Prairie) - Decreased it's Hp in order to help mitigate the healing effect of it's skill Remote Regen.

-Corrected various dialogue issues.