 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19976084 Edited 14 September 2025 – 21:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Lame, exhausting, but necessary update... But now it's done. I can has cookie?

  • Finished build system
  • Resized textures for small props, reducing VRAM usage. If you have a 6GB or less GPU, let me know how it works!
  • Tuned move speed of various enemies
  • Dependency updates on everything from Unity to Visual Studio to <censored>

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2113141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link