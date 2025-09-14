 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19976037
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where in Case "Tender Tragedy" the wrong headline would be displayed after making decisions
- Fixed an issue where looking at the fruit wouldn't trigger the needed action to advance

Changed files in this update

