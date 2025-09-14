Dear players,
Thank you for your support! In this update, we have fixed the following issues and added new features:
Fixes
Fixed an issue where the main storyline could break after saving in certain cases.
Fixed an issue where dispatched characters could not return properly after saving/loading in certain cases.
Fixed an issue where certain positions could not be appointed.
Fixed an issue where some positions had excessively high appointment difficulty.
Fixed an issue where the reward display for the Stealing the Tribute quest was incorrect.
Fixed an issue where the quest Beast in Human Clothing remained on the panel after completion.
Fixed an issue where the Flower Picking quest could not trigger dialogue after loading.
Fixed an issue where new saves inherited pressure from old saves.
Additions & Improvements
Added synthesis methods for the tags Psychosis and Senile Weakness.
Added a search function for the tag synthesis compendium.
We will continue listening to your feedback and improving the gameplay experience of The Minister.
💬 Community:
QQ Group: 983443471
Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy
—— LALALA GAMES
