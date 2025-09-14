 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19976007 Edited 14 September 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added blue light option to candle
  • Updated radio controls
  • Added labels to desk items
  • Balanced A Small TV audio
  • Credits inkwell not clickable until at least one credit available
  • Updated splash screen to signify loading
  • Reduced splash screen audio

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3862441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link