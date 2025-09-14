- Added blue light option to candle
- Updated radio controls
- Added labels to desk items
- Balanced A Small TV audio
- Credits inkwell not clickable until at least one credit available
- Updated splash screen to signify loading
- Reduced splash screen audio
Patch notes for v1.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
