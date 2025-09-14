Small Bug Fixes
- [x] Unlock map achievements should now work properly (and should be applied retroactively when you reach the map selection screen.)
- [x] Achievements that should not be given in peaceful mode are no longer being given in peaceful mode!
Patch v1.0.0.8 - Small Achievement Bug Fixes
