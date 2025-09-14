 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19975975 Edited 14 September 2025 – 16:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small Bug Fixes

- [x] Unlock map achievements should now work properly (and should be applied retroactively when you reach the map selection screen.)
- [x] Achievements that should not be given in peaceful mode are no longer being given in peaceful mode!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3361511
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3361512
  • Loading history…
