Hi adventurers,
v0.802 is now available on the development branch:
Improved the recruiting board menu, now recruits can be dismissed, and heroes look can be regenerated.
Improvements to the schedule and jobs menu to keep the header always visible, and added the heroes class and level as a tooltip of their portrait.
Added texts mentioning that heroes won't sow plants during winter, and that tomato stalks can be destroyed during winter.
Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!
Changed depots in development branch