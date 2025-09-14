 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19975964 Edited 14 September 2025 – 16:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi adventurers,

v0.802 is now available on the development branch:

  • Improved the recruiting board menu, now recruits can be dismissed, and heroes look can be regenerated.

  • Improvements to the schedule and jobs menu to keep the header always visible, and added the heroes class and level as a tooltip of their portrait.

  • Added texts mentioning that heroes won't sow plants during winter, and that tomato stalks can be destroyed during winter.

Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 19975964
Windows 64-bit Depot 2111021
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link