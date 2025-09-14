Visit the community discord for tips, guides and more! Check out the #ps_guides channel.
1.4a2
>Fixed SeaElf Queen Hentai Gallery Scenes 1 and 2
>Fixed Madam Orllena Hentai Gallery Scene 2 and 4
>Fixed Cuzia Hentai Gallery Scene 2
>Polished other Hentai Gallery events
>Fixed Necrotic Key not being used on Scarlet Crypts boss room door
>EggFruit Garden Hatchling Stats check and hentai reward restructured, Flirt also now offers repeatable viewing for All Stat reward as well as Stolen Tiefling Eggs turn-in
>Angel Sisters hentai scene fixed
>Early game Jade Snake replaced with Emerald Snake
>Act I Vanity mini-boss room barrier updated
>East Blvd, Ivor house transfer bug fixed
1.4a3
>Fixed picture stuck on Poroko vendor in Ivor Slums
>Fixed Honor Hall transfer, simplified script
>Fixed EggFruit Garden leyline, simplified script
>Fixed glyph showcase, simplified script
>Fixed some enemies not properly using Monster Break
>Fixed some enemies not properly obtaining Hentai state for Futanari Break
Thank you for the hasty bug reporting! Stay tuned for our next announcement
