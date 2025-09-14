Are you sure you want to view these images?

1.4a2

>Fixed SeaElf Queen Hentai Gallery Scenes 1 and 2

>Fixed Madam Orllena Hentai Gallery Scene 2 and 4

>Fixed Cuzia Hentai Gallery Scene 2

>Polished other Hentai Gallery events

>Fixed Necrotic Key not being used on Scarlet Crypts boss room door

>EggFruit Garden Hatchling Stats check and hentai reward restructured, Flirt also now offers repeatable viewing for All Stat reward as well as Stolen Tiefling Eggs turn-in

>Angel Sisters hentai scene fixed

>Early game Jade Snake replaced with Emerald Snake

>Act I Vanity mini-boss room barrier updated

>East Blvd, Ivor house transfer bug fixed

1.4a3

>Fixed picture stuck on Poroko vendor in Ivor Slums

>Fixed Honor Hall transfer, simplified script

>Fixed EggFruit Garden leyline, simplified script

>Fixed glyph showcase, simplified script

>Fixed some enemies not properly using Monster Break

>Fixed some enemies not properly obtaining Hentai state for Futanari Break

Thank you for the hasty bug reporting! Stay tuned for our next announcement ːcharmedː

