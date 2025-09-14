 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19975902 Edited 14 September 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Jiggle FX added to the Images menu.

  • Live preview for Blurring the canvas was too intense so I removed the option to preview Blur.

Changed files in this update

Shadowforge Content Depot 1247241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link