
14 September 2025 Build 19975892 Edited 14 September 2025 – 15:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After some feedback with the previous update, we've made some hotfixes.

Also, Astral Throne will be a part of a Steam Daily Deal today (Sunday, Sept 14) starting at 1PM Eastern.

So if you're thinking of buying the game now, wait just a little bit! You won't regret it!

Patch Notes 1.3.1

Gameplay Tweaks

  • Story is now enabled by default for Custom Games, for those who want to experience storylines with custom game rules

    • However, there is a new warning added to the Custom Games page: Warning: If you deploy too many Heroes, story scenes might not play in the proper sequence.

    • You can still turn the story off whenever you want during Custom Games like before

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues where the wrong kinds of Encounters will be chosen from the Encounter pool

  • Fixed problem where you could be rewarded with two of the same Memory at the same time

