After some feedback with the previous update, we've made some hotfixes.

Also, Astral Throne will be a part of a Steam Daily Deal today (Sunday, Sept 14) starting at 1PM Eastern.

So if you're thinking of buying the game now, wait just a little bit! You won't regret it!

Patch Notes 1.3.1

Gameplay Tweaks

Story is now enabled by default for Custom Games, for those who want to experience storylines with custom game rules However, there is a new warning added to the Custom Games page: Warning: If you deploy too many Heroes, story scenes might not play in the proper sequence. You can still turn the story off whenever you want during Custom Games like before



Bug Fixes